Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS TGODF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,420. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TGODF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Green Organic Dutchman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

