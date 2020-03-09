Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 354,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.