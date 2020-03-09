Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 354,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
