iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $7.01 on Monday, hitting $64.34. 835,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,356. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

