JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 524,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,181,000 after purchasing an additional 124,262 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $14.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

