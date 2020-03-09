Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 98.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $6.81 on Monday, reaching $89.20. 3,520,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.