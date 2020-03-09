Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $30.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

