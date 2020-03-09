Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $23.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.12.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

