Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIST stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

