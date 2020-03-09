News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. News has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

