Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 20th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

