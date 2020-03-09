PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. 1,243,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

