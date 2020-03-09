Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 170,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $86.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,208.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,453.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

