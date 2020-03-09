Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 864,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

