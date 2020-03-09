Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $5.83 on Monday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,407,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.