Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after buying an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.