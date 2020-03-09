Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,443,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

