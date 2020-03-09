Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $88.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.19. 317,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

