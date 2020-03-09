Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,476.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 335,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $18.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

