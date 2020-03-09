Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

