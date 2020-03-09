Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

