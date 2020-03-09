Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,364,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.82. 597,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

