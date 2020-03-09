Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 71,966 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $10.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.35. 26,138,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

