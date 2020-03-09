Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

MMM traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

