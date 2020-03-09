Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.16. 19,720,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.