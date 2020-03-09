Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $10,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.00. 1,213,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,082. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.