Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $14.10 on Monday, reaching $177.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

