Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $9.58 on Monday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

