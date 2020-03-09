Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $14.74 on Monday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 327,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

