Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 378,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,453.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 70,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM traded down $5.59 on Monday, hitting $81.68. 1,092,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.