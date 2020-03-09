Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 2,632,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,332,611. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

