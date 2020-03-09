Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $7.11 on Monday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,298. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

