Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 3,931 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

