Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. 19,689,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

