Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $14.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.67. 26,123,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

