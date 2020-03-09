Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit