Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

