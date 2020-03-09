Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

TIP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,835. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

