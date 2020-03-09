Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,655,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $12.05 on Monday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

