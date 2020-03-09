Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VB traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.58. 1,418,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.19 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

