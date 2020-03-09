Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.50. 29,704,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.