Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 697 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 61,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

