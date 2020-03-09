Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 831 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $5.82 on Monday, hitting $41.87. 64,736,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

