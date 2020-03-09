Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $81,045,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,447,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $16.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,451. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.79 and its 200-day moving average is $307.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.