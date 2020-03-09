Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $33.72. 4,404,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

