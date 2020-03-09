Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 183.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,125,000 after acquiring an additional 974,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.06. 13,036,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

