Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Schaller Investment Group Inc.

Schaller Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. 1,420,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

