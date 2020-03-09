Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,197 shares of company stock valued at $28,050,220. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

