Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 12,039 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

