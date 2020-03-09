Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 24,474 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 485.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.86. 287,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,542. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

