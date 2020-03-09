Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $2.58 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.70.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $11.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $154.16 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

