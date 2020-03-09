Quest Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 219,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $15,884,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,509,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,913,000 after acquiring an additional 288,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

